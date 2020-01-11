Previous
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (11) by kgolab
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (11)

I am finding this series to be very interesting to complete and can't wait to see what the January calender month looks like when I finish it :)

Currently I have taken over 150 different photos of the Agapanthus! I am actually finding it difficult each day to choose which ones to share.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
Photo Details

