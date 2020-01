January Series - A month of Agapanthus (13)

I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.



I took this photo after watering the garden this evening. The light was a lot harsher than I would normall photograph in, but I liked the composition on this one. I would like to know do you like it? what works and what doesn't :)