January Series - A month of Agapanthus (15) by kgolab
Photo 503

January Series - A month of Agapanthus (15)

I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia and we have many farm animals that I just adore and love to take photo's of. We...
