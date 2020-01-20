Sign up
Photo 508
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (20)
I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1682
photos
131
followers
114
following
139% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd January 2020 2:11pm
Tags
flower
,
agapanthus
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely glossiness of that beautiful lilac colour!
January 20th, 2020
