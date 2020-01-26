Sign up
Photo 514
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (26)
I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
5
2
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1700
photos
130
followers
89
following
140% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th January 2020 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
agapanthus
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Maggiemae
ace
Oh you have got the flying bee in as well! And the tiny black anthers! fav
January 26th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful focus!
January 26th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
January 26th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Super capture.
January 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot
January 26th, 2020
