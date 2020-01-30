Previous
Next
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (30) by kgolab
Photo 518

January Series - A month of Agapanthus (30)


I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennie B.
Another beauty, only 1 more day. What will you do for February?
January 30th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@jb030958 Right now I am hoping it takes longer than one day to get here as I have no idea!
January 30th, 2020  
Jennie B.
@kgolab
Since you live on a farm how about your adorable goats? I’m sure there are so many things to choose from. I look forward to see what you chose!
January 30th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@jb030958 We don't actually have goats, but a great idea, Maybe I could do a month of our pets :)
January 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise