Previous
Next
Photo 518
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (30)
I have decided to complete a mini series each month by photographing one subject in various ways. The first subject I have chosen in 2020 is the beautiful Agapanthus.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
4
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1709
photos
129
followers
89
following
141% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th January 2020 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
agapanthus
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Jennie B.
Another beauty, only 1 more day. What will you do for February?
January 30th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@jb030958
Right now I am hoping it takes longer than one day to get here as I have no idea!
January 30th, 2020
Jennie B.
@kgolab
Since you live on a farm how about your adorable goats? I’m sure there are so many things to choose from. I look forward to see what you chose!
January 30th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@jb030958
We don't actually have goats, but a great idea, Maybe I could do a month of our pets :)
January 30th, 2020
