January Series - A month of Agapanthus (31) by kgolab
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (31)

Well my mini series of the Agapanthus flower has come to an end. I have to say I am sorry to see it wrap up.

I have learnt so much about the flower and about myself, through constantly revisiting the same thing and trying to see and photograph it is a different way each time.

I struggled with how to end the series, but I think this image is fitting. Even in death the Agapathus is still beautiful.

Now I am eager for February's mini series. Yesterday I had no idea what to photograph, but today I am excited to focus on another item for a whole month.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Pigeons Farm

18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
