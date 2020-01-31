January Series - A month of Agapanthus (31)

Well my mini series of the Agapanthus flower has come to an end. I have to say I am sorry to see it wrap up.



I have learnt so much about the flower and about myself, through constantly revisiting the same thing and trying to see and photograph it is a different way each time.



I struggled with how to end the series, but I think this image is fitting. Even in death the Agapathus is still beautiful.



Now I am eager for February's mini series. Yesterday I had no idea what to photograph, but today I am excited to focus on another item for a whole month.