Photo 519
January Series - A month of Agapanthus (31)
Well my mini series of the Agapanthus flower has come to an end. I have to say I am sorry to see it wrap up.
I have learnt so much about the flower and about myself, through constantly revisiting the same thing and trying to see and photograph it is a different way each time.
I struggled with how to end the series, but I think this image is fitting. Even in death the Agapathus is still beautiful.
Now I am eager for February's mini series. Yesterday I had no idea what to photograph, but today I am excited to focus on another item for a whole month.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st January 2020 5:46pm
flower
agapanthus
pf2020
pfms
