February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (1)

So I thought long and hard of what to photograph for the next month. Jennie B. (@jb030958 ) suggested I photograph my sheep. I love this idea, but the sheep are extra friendly, which proves extremely difficult when I want to photograph them regularly, as they always like to be right next to me. So for now I have decided to photograph our Guinea Fowl.



This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope he allows me to capture his true personality during the month of February.