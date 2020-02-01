Previous
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (1) by kgolab
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (1)

So I thought long and hard of what to photograph for the next month. Jennie B. (@jb030958 ) suggested I photograph my sheep. I love this idea, but the sheep are extra friendly, which proves extremely difficult when I want to photograph them regularly, as they always like to be right next to me. So for now I have decided to photograph our Guinea Fowl.

This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope he allows me to capture his true personality during the month of February.
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
