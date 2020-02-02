Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 521
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (2)
This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1715
photos
128
followers
89
following
142% complete
View this month »
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
Latest from all albums
564
518
565
519
513
520
566
521
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guineafowl
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Issi Bannerman
ace
How very rumbustious! Wonderful shot and I look forward to the rest of the month!
February 2nd, 2020
Sharon Lee
love that face
February 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close