Previous
Next
Photo 525
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (6)
This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
3
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1726
photos
128
followers
89
following
143% complete
View this month »
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Latest from all albums
522
569
523
570
524
571
515
525
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th February 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guineafowl
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Diana
ace
Fabulous focus on this character's jowls.... what are they actually called?
February 6th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great PoV
February 6th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I believe it is called a 'Wattle' :)
February 6th, 2020
