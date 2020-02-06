Previous
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (6) by kgolab
Photo 525

February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (6)

This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details

Diana
Fabulous focus on this character's jowls.... what are they actually called?
February 6th, 2020  
Gosia
Great PoV
February 6th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm
@ludwigsdiana I believe it is called a 'Wattle' :)
February 6th, 2020  
