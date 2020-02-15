Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 534
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (15)
This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
3
1
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1746
photos
129
followers
90
following
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
577
531
532
578
533
579
580
534
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th February 2020 12:59pm
guineafowl
pfpets
pf2020
pfms
Boo
ace
hahahaha I love that face!
February 15th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hilarious :)
February 15th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I love that face too
February 15th, 2020
