Previous
Next
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (26) by kgolab
Photo 545

February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (26)

'I'll stick my neck out for you!'

This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tbird
Love the shadow from the fence
February 26th, 2020  
Wylie ace
he certainly looks a character and the shadow of the chicken wire is a bonus.
February 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise