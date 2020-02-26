Sign up
Photo 545
February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (26)
'I'll stick my neck out for you!'
This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th February 2020 12:49pm
Tags
guineafowl
,
pfpets
,
pf2020
,
pfms
Tbird
Love the shadow from the fence
February 26th, 2020
Wylie
ace
he certainly looks a character and the shadow of the chicken wire is a bonus.
February 26th, 2020
