February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (29) by kgolab
Photo 548

February Series - A month of Guinea Fowl (29)

'King of the Hill'

This is 'Rumbustious George' as I call him. He is very vocal and quite the character. I hope to capture his true personality during the month of February.
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Janet B. ace
Wow, the beautiful sky and another look into the life of Rumbustious George...wonderful! You really know how to convey his personality!
February 29th, 2020  
