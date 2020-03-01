March Series - Home Grown

'Pumpkin'



We grow a lot of fruit and vegetables at home on our 20 acres. So I thought that at this time of year, as we have an abundance of produce growing, March would be the perfect month to do a mini series to capture this. I also thought I would share a recipe that I use the home grown item in.



Today's recipe is 'Thick Pumpkin Soup'.



Ingredients: I hardly ever measure things - Sorry!



* 1 whole pumpkin

* Chicken or vegetable stock (I use what ever I have on hand)

* 1 or 2 rashers of bacon

* Salt and pepper to taste.



1. Peal and cut pumpkin into similar size pieces. Place in pot.

2. Pour enough stock into the pot to just cover the top of the pumpkin (this does not really use a lot)

3. Dice the rasher of bacon and place into the pot with the pumpkin and stock.

4. Turn on the heat and cook until the pumpkin is soft.

5. Use a stick blender to blend all the cooked ingredients. Add salt and pepper to taste if needed.



If the soup is too thick you can thin it down with more stock, but I love it thick.



Serve with crusty bread and enjoy!