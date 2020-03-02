Previous
Next
March Series - Home Grown by kgolab
Photo 550

March Series - Home Grown

'Cabbage'

We try to use natural methods when ever possible. This means that sometimes our vegetables get eaten by others before us.

This cabbage has holes in all the large leaves. They may look unsightly, but they do not alter the taste and can still be eaten. We just have to wash them thoroughly.

Once picked, the animals get to enjoy the larger leaves, while we eat the heart of the cabbage which usually has no holes at all.

Today's recipe is 'Summer Slaw'.

Ingredients: I hardly ever measure things - Sorry!

* Wash and slice around 1/2 a small cabbage thinly into strips.
* Peel and finely grate 3-4 carrots.

Slaw Dressing
* Mix 1 cup (approx) of half mayonnaise and half light sour cream.

1. Mix cabbage, carrot and dressing together and chill before serving.

You can add any of the following ingredients to the slaw dressing to give it a little zing!

- Seeded Mustard (around 1-2 spoons full) or
- Lemon Juice ( a little goes a long way) or
- Polish Dill Pickles, sliced very thinly into strips and then diced. I use 1-2 larger pickles. (add what you need to your required taste) or
- Sultanas / raisins (one spoon full is usually enough)
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gosia ace
Your garden would be a perfect place for my insect hunt...
March 2nd, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@gosia Right now, it definitely would be!
March 2nd, 2020  
Janet B. ace
This is so interesting; and again, thank you for the recipe! I love the close-up look at the cabbage – insect holes and all. I didn’t know that the cabbage could still be eaten despite the holes!
March 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise