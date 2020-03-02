March Series - Home Grown

'Cabbage'



We try to use natural methods when ever possible. This means that sometimes our vegetables get eaten by others before us.



This cabbage has holes in all the large leaves. They may look unsightly, but they do not alter the taste and can still be eaten. We just have to wash them thoroughly.



Once picked, the animals get to enjoy the larger leaves, while we eat the heart of the cabbage which usually has no holes at all.



Today's recipe is 'Summer Slaw'.



Ingredients: I hardly ever measure things - Sorry!



* Wash and slice around 1/2 a small cabbage thinly into strips.

* Peel and finely grate 3-4 carrots.



Slaw Dressing

* Mix 1 cup (approx) of half mayonnaise and half light sour cream.



1. Mix cabbage, carrot and dressing together and chill before serving.



You can add any of the following ingredients to the slaw dressing to give it a little zing!



- Seeded Mustard (around 1-2 spoons full) or

- Lemon Juice ( a little goes a long way) or

- Polish Dill Pickles, sliced very thinly into strips and then diced. I use 1-2 larger pickles. (add what you need to your required taste) or

- Sultanas / raisins (one spoon full is usually enough)