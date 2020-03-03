March Series - Home Grown (03)

'Zucchini'



We currently have an abundance of zucchini, with a lot still growing. It is amazing how many you can get out of a few plants. Predominantly we use the zucchini is recipes, such as soups, stews, casseroles, spaghetti etc. But once in a while it gets to be the hero of the dish such as when we make Fried Zucchini or Zucchini Slice.



Today's recipe is 'Zucchini Slice'.



Ingredients: I hardly ever measure things - Sorry!



* Half a dozen eggs beaten

* 1 cup (approx) finely grated cheese

* 2-3 rashers of bacon diced (can be substituted for diced tomato)

* 1 large onion finely diced

* 1/4 cup olive oil (can use vegetable oil)

* One medium zucchini finely grated (around 400grams)

* 1 and a 1/4 cups of Self Raising flour

* Salt and Pepper to taste.



1. Add All ingredients together EXCEPT the flour and mix well.

2. Once mixed, slowly add the flour to the mixture, stirring as you do. Stop adding the flour when you are happy with the consistency of the batter. (You can use more flour than stated it the consistency is too runny)

3. Place in a 30cm by 20cm dish.

4. Place in warmed oven at a temperature of around 170 degrees Celsius. Bake for around 30 to 40 minutes.



It is cooked when slightly brown on top and you can use a skewer to test the mixture and it comes out clean.



Can be eaten hot or cold. We usually serve it with chips or salad.