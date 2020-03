March Series - Home Grown (06)

'Crabapples'



We have a variety of apple trees in our orchard, but our favourite are the crab apple. We don't actually eat them, even though some people do. We actually use them as a pollinator for our other apple trees.



Provided they bloom at the same time, crapapples are extremely effective at pollinating other apple trees. Ensuring we get a great supply of fruit each year.