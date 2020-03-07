March Series - Home Grown (07)

'Cauliflower'



Just like our Cabbages, our cauliflowers do not look like the traditional one's you would find in the supermarket. They have smaller florets and more stem. However they taste the same and we use them in the same way. We just pick, wash, cook and eat - floret and stem together.



Today's recipe is 'Steamed Cauliflower and simple cheese'.



* 1 whole Cauliflower

* 2 cups approx of finely grated cheese





1. Simply grab a cauliflower, wash it and place in a steamer attachment, atop a pot (or use an electric steamer if you have one). We usually leave the cauliflower whole or in larger pieces, if you need to cut it.



2. Steam the cauliflower until you can push a skewer through the thickest part of the florets / stems. The cauliflower needs to be firm - Try not to over cook the cauliflower as you do not want it water logged and mushy. Depending on the size and density of the cauliflower and it's florets. This may take 10 to 20 minutes approx.



3. Remove cauliflower and place in a baking dish. Sprinkle with finely grated cheese, place in over to melt. Once melted, serve and eat.



Alternative options.



Instead of Cheese, (or with the cheese) the following toppings can be added to the cauliflower.



^ A mixture of olive oil, fried with garlic, red peppers and diced bacon pieces (or substituted for pieces of semi-dried tomato)

^ A mixture of caramelised onion, paprika and Parmesan cheese



Recipe number two 'Cauliflower, Roast Garlic and Chive Mash'



* Steam cauliflower as above. Remove when cooked and place in a bowl. Add a few spoonfuls of plain yogurt. Blend with a hand blender until smooth, Add roasted garlic, and blend again. If you choose you can add salt and pepper to taste. Mix in chives to taste. Serve and eat