March Series - Home Grown (10) by kgolab
Photo 558

March Series - Home Grown (10)

'Tomatoes'

We have a number of different tomatoes growing in our vegetable gardens. We use them in a wide variety of meals. Some of the ways that we use them is to cook them in soups, add them to pasta sauces, salads or eat them as is.

Today's Recipe: 'Fried Tomato on Toast'

* Tomatoes
* Bread / Toast
* Olive oil
* Chives / Spring Onion

1. Wash and slice the tomatoes into wedges. Place in a fry pan with a little olive oil and fry until mushy and soft, but still holding some shape.
2. Cook bread in a toaster until brown. Place on a plate and then top with the fried tomatoes.
3. Top with finely chopped chives or spring onion.

~ If you like you can also top the toast with scrambled or fried egg, prior to adding the tomatoes on top. A great breakfast meal.


10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
