March Series - Home Grown (11)

'Meyer Lemons'



We have two types of lemons growing on our property. This is the 'Meyer Lemon'. It is smaller and rounder in size than a regular lemon. Its Skin is also thinner and usually has a deep yellow colouring.



The 'Meyer Lemon' also has a sweeter taste than your usual lemons. I believe the taste difference is due to the fact that the 'Meyer Lemon' contains more sugar and less acid than a regular lemon, which affects its flavour.



Today's recipe: ' Lemon Water'



* Lemon

* Glass of water.



1. Scrub and wash the lemon. Slice into thin slices and place into the glass of water - Rind and all.



I usually add two or three thin slices of lemon to every glass of water. This is one of my favourite drinks and it is so refreshing.



Alternatively you can add one or two slices of lemon to a cup of black tea for another refreshing drink.