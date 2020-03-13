March Series - Home Grown (13)

'Cabbages all in a row'



This is a view of some of our cabbages growing in our main and largest vegetable garden area.



Things to do with Cabbages



~ Cabbage soup

~ Steamed Cabbage with butter

~ Gołąbki - Stuffed Cabbage rolls

~ Coleslaw

~ Pork and Cabbage stir fry

~ Sautéed Cabbage

~ Cabbage and sausage pasta

~ Sauerkraut