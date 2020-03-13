Sign up
Photo 561
March Series - Home Grown (13)
'Cabbages all in a row'
This is a view of some of our cabbages growing in our main and largest vegetable garden area.
Things to do with Cabbages
~ Cabbage soup
~ Steamed Cabbage with butter
~ Gołąbki - Stuffed Cabbage rolls
~ Coleslaw
~ Pork and Cabbage stir fry
~ Sautéed Cabbage
~ Cabbage and sausage pasta
~ Sauerkraut
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1814
photos
129
followers
89
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th March 2020 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cabbage
,
vegetable_garden
,
pfms
,
pfhomegrownms
Monique
ace
Oh, this looks good !
March 13th, 2020
