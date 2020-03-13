Previous
Next
March Series - Home Grown (13) by kgolab
Photo 561

March Series - Home Grown (13)

'Cabbages all in a row'

This is a view of some of our cabbages growing in our main and largest vegetable garden area.

Things to do with Cabbages

~ Cabbage soup
~ Steamed Cabbage with butter
~ Gołąbki - Stuffed Cabbage rolls
~ Coleslaw
~ Pork and Cabbage stir fry
~ Sautéed Cabbage
~ Cabbage and sausage pasta
~ Sauerkraut
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
153% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Monique ace
Oh, this looks good !
March 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise