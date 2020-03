March Series - Home Grown (15)

'Corn on the Cob'



We have corn growing in our garden. This year it has not been as productive as we would have liked it. However here is proof that we will be able to eat our home grown corn soon.



Best way to eat corn, is straight from the cob. remove any leaves and wash the corn. Steam, grill or boil the corn and eat. We don't usually add anything to the vegetable as it is tasty just as it is. However I know some people add butter, salt or both before eating the corn cob.