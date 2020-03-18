Sign up
Photo 566
March Series - Home Grown (18)
'Capsicums'
They are slowly growing and still green. Eventually they will turn to red, which is my favorite colour for capsicums. I love the sweetness they provide.
I adore just picking them and eating them like you would a piece of fruit.
However they are also delicious thinly sliced, placed on top of cream cheese and topped with chives all on an open sandwich.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Tags
capsicums
,
pfms
,
pfhomegrownms
