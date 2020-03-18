Previous
March Series - Home Grown (18) by kgolab
March Series - Home Grown (18)

'Capsicums'

They are slowly growing and still green. Eventually they will turn to red, which is my favorite colour for capsicums. I love the sweetness they provide.

I adore just picking them and eating them like you would a piece of fruit.

However they are also delicious thinly sliced, placed on top of cream cheese and topped with chives all on an open sandwich.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

