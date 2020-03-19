Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 567
March Series - Home Grown (18)
'Butternut Pumpkin'
We have tried to grow these before with little success, but this year seems to be a positive one.
My favourite pumpkin. Scrub and wash, slice into 2cm thick slices, coat with a little olive oil. Place in 180 degrees Celsius oven and bake until golden brown. Eat hot or cold.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1827
photos
129
followers
82
following
155% complete
View this month »
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Latest from all albums
564
610
611
565
566
612
613
567
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th March 2020 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkin
,
pfms
,
pfhomegrownms
,
butternut_pumpkin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close