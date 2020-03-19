Previous
March Series - Home Grown (18) by kgolab
March Series - Home Grown (18)

'Butternut Pumpkin'

We have tried to grow these before with little success, but this year seems to be a positive one.

My favourite pumpkin. Scrub and wash, slice into 2cm thick slices, coat with a little olive oil. Place in 180 degrees Celsius oven and bake until golden brown. Eat hot or cold.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
155% complete

