March Series - Home Grown (22) by kgolab
Photo 570

March Series - Home Grown (22)

'Pakenham Pears'

These pears are lovely and juicy with a white flesh inside. I believe they are an Aussie variety but I could be wrong.

They are delicious picked, washed and eaten whole. Also great for poaching and in tarts. They have a rich aromatic sweet flavour.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
