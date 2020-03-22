Sign up
Photo 570
March Series - Home Grown (22)
'Pakenham Pears'
These pears are lovely and juicy with a white flesh inside. I believe they are an Aussie variety but I could be wrong.
They are delicious picked, washed and eaten whole. Also great for poaching and in tarts. They have a rich aromatic sweet flavour.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Tags
fruit
,
pears
,
pfms
,
pfhomegrownms
