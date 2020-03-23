Previous
March Series - Home Grown (23) by kgolab
March Series - Home Grown (23)

'Cherry Tomatoes'

Still waiting for these little guys to turn red, which is unusual as they are usually red by this time of year.

Anyway I can't wait to have them as an accompaniment to salads, eggs on toast or just to nibble on when I need something sweet to 'pop' with flavour in my mouth.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
Keren
