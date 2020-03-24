Previous
March Series - Home Grown (24) by kgolab
Photo 572

March Series - Home Grown (24)

'Tomatoes and Cauliflower'

I was presently surprised when I seen this cauliflower in our garden bed. I had not noticed it before as it was covered by its leaves. It will soon be bale to be picked and eaten :)

I love to have cauliflower steamed, boiled or made into soup.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
