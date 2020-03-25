Sign up
Photo 573
March Series - Home Grown (25)
'Apples a plenty'
Almost ready to eat, so I am looking forward to making apple strudels and apple crumbles.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
1840
photos
129
followers
83
following
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
616
571
617
572
526
123
573
618
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th March 2020 6:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
apples
,
pfms
,
pfhomegrownms
Diana
ace
Terrific capture, looks good and sounds good too.
March 25th, 2020
