Previous
Next
March Series - Home Grown (26) by kgolab
Photo 574

March Series - Home Grown (26)

'Italian Parsley'

I love using Italian parsley in cooking. Topped upon soups, in salads as a garnish or eaten on it's own. It is also great in a pesto or pasta dish.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise