March Series - Home Grown (29) by kgolab
Photo 577

March Series - Home Grown (29)

'Sage'

Not only do we eat this herb, I have used it create Sage Smudge sticks to cleanse and smudge the house.

29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia.
Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
The smokey green of this herb identifies it with sage. I'll have to google the more uses.!
March 29th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
How do you make them Keren?
March 29th, 2020  
