March Series - Eating at Home (02)

'Rosół'



Hard to say how to pronounce it but if I had to explain it to you I would say it is pronounced similar to 'Rosoow'. With the 'double o' sounding like the 'double o' in the word moon.



Polish Chicken Soup.



Today has been a cold and rain filled day. From the moment I awoke, until late into the evening the rain kept coming, slow and steady.



The best way to enjoy such a day was to eat Rosół. I took a short cut and used a stock as the base. Traditionally you would make the stock yourself with vegetables, spices and chicken on the bone. I however wanted a tasty, yet fast dish to eat.



Rosół



2-3 litres of chicken stock

3 chicken legs, skin removed.

6 whole carrots, pealed.

1 large onion cut in half, then cut into three sections to each half.

2 -3 handfuls of thin egg noodles (if you don't have these, any pasta noodles will do. Thin is best and traditional, but breaking thin to medium sized spaghetti noodles will also do the trick)

Italian Parsley



Place the stock, carrots, onion and chicken into a pot, and cook until the chicken falls of the bone and the stock has been cooked down to your taste.



In a separate pot cook the thinnest egg noodles you can buy in water. I usually use a couple of hand fulls of the noodles. Once cooked drain and add to the Rosół. Serve the Rosół garnished with Italian parsley.