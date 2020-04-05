Previous
Next
March Series - Eating at Home (05) by kgolab
Photo 584

March Series - Eating at Home (05)

'Hot Jam Doughnuts'

Today I made hot jam donuts. Well that is not exactly true. I started the process yesterday. I have made doughnuts many times, but they are usually tasty when hot, but soon after become cold and heavy.

Not these doughnuts! I was extremely fortunate to find a recipe for doughnuts made at London's 'Bread Ahead' bakery. They are famous for making light, fluffy and absolutely delicious tasting doughnuts.

When I first found the recipe I was ecstatic. Then I was a little overwhelmed by the fact it would take me two days to make the doughnuts as they had to rest overnight.

Being in Self Isolation, I decided I had enough time to dedicate to this process. So yesterday I made the dough. I rested it overnight, before continuing the process and cooking the doughnuts today.

They are absolutely amazing! Just like the bakery bought versions.

@jb030958, Here is the recipe for you Jennie and for anyone else who might like to try and make themselves some doughnuts. If you decide to try it I am sure you wont be disappointed.

https://www.countryandtownhouse.co.uk/food-and-drink/bread-ahead-doughnut-recipe/
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Glenda
Yum ! If the photo is anything to go by, they look absolutely delicious !
April 5th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Oh they look amazing and I can not wait to try this recipe. Thank you so much for sending the link, hopefully I have everything needed! Btw this photo is a fav ;)
April 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise