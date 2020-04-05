March Series - Eating at Home (05)

Today I made hot jam donuts. Well that is not exactly true. I started the process yesterday. I have made doughnuts many times, but they are usually tasty when hot, but soon after become cold and heavy.
Not these doughnuts! I was extremely fortunate to find a recipe for doughnuts made at London's 'Bread Ahead' bakery. They are famous for making light, fluffy and absolutely delicious tasting doughnuts.
When I first found the recipe I was ecstatic. Then I was a little overwhelmed by the fact it would take me two days to make the doughnuts as they had to rest overnight.
Being in Self Isolation, I decided I had enough time to dedicate to this process. So yesterday I made the dough. I rested it overnight, before continuing the process and cooking the doughnuts today.
They are absolutely amazing! Just like the bakery bought versions.
@jb030958, Here is the recipe for you Jennie and for anyone else who might like to try and make themselves some doughnuts. If you decide to try it I am sure you wont be disappointed.