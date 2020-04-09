Previous
March Series - Eating at Home (09) by kgolab
March Series - Eating at Home (09)

'Bok Choy Soup with noodles'

This was so simple, yet so delicious. Just use Chicken (or vegetable) stock, add fine noodles and cook, once ready add Bok Choy and serve immediately. That way the Bok Choy does not go too limp.

Garnish with parsley.
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
