March Series - Eating at Home (11)

'Chałka'



With Easter upon us I have been busy baking Easter foods. Here we have Chałka (pronounced similar to Howka) recently sliced (and now eaten). It is a Polish braided egg bread, traditionally eaten at Christmas and Easter.



It is time consuming to make and usually we would buy everything we need for Easter. However, changes in the way we all have to live, gave me the opportunity to try making this for the very first time in my life.

It was definitely well worth the time and effort it took. I also think it might become a new tradition, that I always cook this each Easter into the future.



Chałka.



For this recipe I cooked to the directions and measured everything.



Ingredients:



Step 1 ~ Starter



125ml milk

1 tsp of instant dry yeast

1 tbs sugar

1/2 cup of plain flour



Step 2 ~ Dough



1 egg

3 tbs sugar

4 tbs water

2 1/2 cups of plain flour

2 tbs (30g) of melted butter



Egg yolk for brushing the top of the Chałka, before putting it into the oven to cook.



Basic Instructions:



Add all the ingredients in step 1 for the starter into a bowl, mix together, then cover with clingwrap and a tea towel. Then set aside for 30 minutes to allow it to rise.



After 30 minutes, add the ingredients from step 2 into the yeast starter. Knead until smooth and elastic. I used my KitchenAid at this point and had it on a medium speed for 5 minutes.



Once the dough is mixed, cover the bowl with clingwrap and a tea towel, place to one side to allow it to rise. It needs to double in size. This takes around 2 hours.



Grab a baking sheet, lightly spray it with oil, then add a piece of Baking paper over the oil. The oil helps it to stay in place.



Once the dough has doubled in size, remove it from the bowl, punch it down and kneed it a few times. This only needs to be four or five times, be careful not to kneed it too much.



Roll the dough into a log and cut into three evenly sized pieces.



Roll each dough section into another log shape, pinch all three at one end and braid.



The outside roll, always goes under the middle one, left then right, then left then right again, until you can't braid any further.



Pinch the end of the dough to stick the ends of the rolls together. Make sure you tuck each pinched end of the braid gently underneath the braid to ensure it does not unravel.



Set on the baking sheet, spray with a nonstick spray and cover with clingwrap and a tea towel. Let it double in size again. This will again take around 1 to 2 hours.



Once it has doubled in size, brush the top with egg yolk and bake in preheated oven to 180C/350F for 25 to 30 minutes.



When you tap on the top it should make a hollow sound. If it browns too fast - cover with aluminium foil part way through cooking.



This is a sweet bread, so you can serve it with a bit of butter and your favorite jam, marmalade or something sweet like Nutella.