Previous
Next
March Series - Eating at Home (13) by kgolab
Photo 592

March Series - Eating at Home (13)

'Crusty white bread'

Kneaded in my KitchenAid, risen on my coffee table and then baked in my oven. A delicious way to start the day.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
162% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise