March Series - Eating at Home (14)

'Vegetarian Pasta'



Today my youngest daughter cooked lunch. She knows that I don't like meat, so she made a Vegetarian pasta. She made it without a recipe and it was very tasty.



According to the 'Chef' the meal contains, celery, carrot, tomatoes, kidney beans, tomato paste, Crushed tomatoes, squash and garlic. All just thrown in, no measuring (she takes after her mum :) ) Just cooked to taste and then poured over 'Al Dente' pasta.