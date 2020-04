March Series - Eating at Home (20)

'Cauliflower and Sausage Soup'



Yes I know, another soup! Personally I could eat them everyday.



Recipe:



In vegetable stock throw in finely grated carrot, small diced potato/s, small cauliflower florets, (broccoli florets were also added this time as we had only a few), plus Polish hunter sausage/s usually cooked whole (this is a lightly smoked and dried sausage. Its main ingredients are pork, salt, pepper, and juniper), once cooked add around 1/3 of a cup of sour cream (or regular cream) then garnish with finely chopped dill.