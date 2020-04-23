March Series - Eating at Home (23)

'Garlic, Onion and Hot Salami Egg Pasta'



Sauté finely diced onion and thin strips of hot salami (can be mild) in 'Garlic infused Olive Oil' until the onion begins to soften and caramalise and the Salami begins to become slightly crisp, be careful to not over cook at this stage as the onions can burn and the salami can go hard.



Boil a pot of water. Once ready place the egg fettuccine into the water and cook until 'al dente'. Strain the pasta and then toss it in the pan with the sautéd onion, salami and garlic olive oil, mix it all together to coat the pasta.



The olive oil takes on the flavour of the garlic, onions and salami. So if you use hot salami it has a spicier taste, if you use mild salami the flavour is more mild.



Note about 'Garlic infused Olive Oil'



We can buy this type of oil here in Australia. If you can't get the 'Garlic infused Olive Oil', then add the juice of garlic to olive oil and then cook the onion and salami in it. You do not need a lot of oil, just enough to cook the onion and salami in, and lightly coat the pasta once cooked.



