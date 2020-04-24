March Series - Eating at Home (24)

'Home Made Vanilla Bean Ice Cream'



There is just something special about home made ice cream.



Recipe for Simple Vanilla Ice Cream



~ ~ We use a Cuisinart Ice Cream & Frozen Yoghurt Maker (2L), But you can buy an ice cream bowl attachment for the KitchenAid ~ ~



1 1/2 cups of full cream milk

1 1/8 cups of white sugar

3 cups (750ml) of heavy thickened cream

1 1/2 to 2 tables spoons of real vanilla bean extract with seeds.





Instructions:



* In a mixing bowl use a hand mixer on low speed to mix the sugar with the milk until the sugar is dissolved

* Stir in the cream and vanilla gently to the milk and sugar mixture.

* Turn the Cuisinart ice cream maker on. Pour the mixture into the freezer bowl, turn the machine on and let it mix until thickened this will take around 20-25 minutes.



The ice cream has a soft, creamy consistency.



*Transfer the mixture to an airtight container and place in in the freezer for a minimum of 2 hours before eating.



We make chocolate ice cream, berry flavoured ice creams and they are all delicious :)



