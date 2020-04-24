Previous
March Series - Eating at Home (24) by kgolab
March Series - Eating at Home (24)

'Home Made Vanilla Bean Ice Cream'

There is just something special about home made ice cream.

Recipe for Simple Vanilla Ice Cream

~ ~ We use a Cuisinart Ice Cream & Frozen Yoghurt Maker (2L), But you can buy an ice cream bowl attachment for the KitchenAid ~ ~

1 1/2 cups of full cream milk
1 1/8 cups of white sugar
3 cups (750ml) of heavy thickened cream
1 1/2 to 2 tables spoons of real vanilla bean extract with seeds.


Instructions:

* In a mixing bowl use a hand mixer on low speed to mix the sugar with the milk until the sugar is dissolved
* Stir in the cream and vanilla gently to the milk and sugar mixture.
* Turn the Cuisinart ice cream maker on. Pour the mixture into the freezer bowl, turn the machine on and let it mix until thickened this will take around 20-25 minutes.

The ice cream has a soft, creamy consistency.

*Transfer the mixture to an airtight container and place in in the freezer for a minimum of 2 hours before eating.

We make chocolate ice cream, berry flavoured ice creams and they are all delicious :)

