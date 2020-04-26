March Series - Eating at Home (26)

'Sunday Dinner' not our usual roast this week.



Mashed potato, peas, carrot and red meat and mustard sauce.



My children have always called Corned Beef - Red Meat :)



My youngest daughter prefers the mustard sauce pictured made from 'Thomy' mayonnaise and sweet american mustard. But I prefer it made from 'Thomy' mayonnaise and whole seeded mustard as I love the pop of the seeds when I eat and it is not so sweet.



In case you can not get 'Thomy' Mayonnaise. and wish to make the sauce. 'Thomy' mayonnaise is a European style mayonnaise and therefore is not sweet.