Previous
Next
March Series - Eating at Home (26) by kgolab
Photo 605

March Series - Eating at Home (26)

'Sunday Dinner' not our usual roast this week.

Mashed potato, peas, carrot and red meat and mustard sauce.

My children have always called Corned Beef - Red Meat :)

My youngest daughter prefers the mustard sauce pictured made from 'Thomy' mayonnaise and sweet american mustard. But I prefer it made from 'Thomy' mayonnaise and whole seeded mustard as I love the pop of the seeds when I eat and it is not so sweet.

In case you can not get 'Thomy' Mayonnaise. and wish to make the sauce. 'Thomy' mayonnaise is a European style mayonnaise and therefore is not sweet.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise