Photo 610
May Series - Marco my Garden (01)
Well May is here and my garden looked absolutely glorious in the morning sun when I stepped outside today. This has inspired me to spend May photographing my garden with my macro lens.
The Lens I am using is:
Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
I am looking forward to this month :)
1st May 2020
1st May 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1940
photos
128
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
1st May 2020 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pfms
,
pfmacromygarden
