Photo 611
May Series - Macro my Garden (02)
Well May is here and I intend to spend the month photographing my garden with my macro lens.
The Lens I am using is:
Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
I am looking forward to this month :)
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details
Beauty all around us
NIKON D7500
2nd May 2020 3:44pm
pfms
pfmacromygarden
Maggiemae
ace
Be great to see all the shots you choose! This is artistic and has wonderful colour!
May 2nd, 2020
