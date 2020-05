May Series - Macro my Garden (11)

I am absolutely captivated by the colours and form of my garden, flowers, trees and bushes. I don't always notice the detail until I step forward and view things through my macro lens. It is so beautiful and refreshing to see things with new eyes.



The Lens I am using is:



Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.

10th May 2020