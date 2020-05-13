May Series - Macro my Garden (13)

'Purple flower'



I am yet to pass out from holding my breath as I try not to move while using my macro lens as each breath moves me slightly. How I remain standing some times is beyond me, but I am thankful that I do!



The Lens I am using is:



Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.

10th May 2020