Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 622
May Series - Macro my Garden (13)
'Purple flower'
I am yet to pass out from holding my breath as I try not to move while using my macro lens as each breath moves me slightly. How I remain standing some times is beyond me, but I am thankful that I do!
The Lens I am using is:
Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
10th May 2020
13th May 2020
13th May 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1973
photos
151
followers
125
following
170% complete
View this month »
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
Latest from all albums
619
665
666
620
621
552
667
622
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Beauty all around us
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th May 2020 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
That made me laugh, I have the same problem with my macro lens.
May 13th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
I am so pleased I am not the only one!
May 13th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
A beauty...fav.
May 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close