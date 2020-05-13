Previous
May Series - Macro my Garden (13) by kgolab
Photo 622

May Series - Macro my Garden (13)

'Purple flower'

I am yet to pass out from holding my breath as I try not to move while using my macro lens as each breath moves me slightly. How I remain standing some times is beyond me, but I am thankful that I do!

The Lens I am using is:

Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
10th May 2020
Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Carole G ace
That made me laugh, I have the same problem with my macro lens.
May 13th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
@yorkshirekiwi I am so pleased I am not the only one!
May 13th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
A beauty...fav.
May 13th, 2020  
