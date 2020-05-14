Sign up
Photo 623
May Series - Macro my Garden (14)
'Blooming Eye'
I found this pink flower hiding in my front yard. I had never really noticed it before. But I found it to be very beautiful once I did.
The Lens I am using is:
Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
10th May 2020
14th May 2020
14th May 20
0
0
Pigeons Farm
ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
1977
photos
154
followers
137
following
170% complete
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
621
552
667
668
622
553
623
669
Tags
macro
,
pfms
,
pfmacromygarden
,
theme-botanical
