May Series - Macro my Garden (14)

'Blooming Eye'

I found this pink flower hiding in my front yard. I had never really noticed it before. But I found it to be very beautiful once I did.

The Lens I am using is:

Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X PRO 1:1 Macro.
10th May 2020
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
