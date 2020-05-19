May Series - Macro my Garden (19)

'Don't judge a book by its cover'



Judge us by our exterior and you miss the point. We are survivors, adaptable and strong, we withstand what many can't endure. We have lived through extremes and yet we stand tall.



Judge us by our prickliness and you miss our inner soul. The place were we hide our true self, the soft and vulnerable side to our being. The part that often gets overlooked, yet has potential to bring so much joy and benefit to all.



Judge us for our actions, the way we carry ourselves, the way we support others and provide healing to those in need. Judge us not with your eyes, but with your heart.

