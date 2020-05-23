Previous
May Series - Macro my Garden (23) by kgolab
Photo 632

May Series - Macro my Garden (23)

'Fuchsia'
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Pigeons Farm

@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Photo Details

Jennie B. ace
This almost looks like red licorice! Such a pretty close up and color!
May 23rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Great close up. I thought the exact same thing @jb030958
May 23rd, 2020  
