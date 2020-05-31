Previous
Next
May Series - Macro my Garden (30) by kgolab
Photo 640

May Series - Macro my Garden (30)

'Jade Tree'.

Well my mini series of 'Macro my Garden' finishes today. I have enjoyed the challenge, but think in future I would choose to do it around Spring time rather than Autumn. I did struggle at times, but made it through, which is the ultimate aim.

I wish to thank you all for your continued views, support, comments and favs. They have brought a smile to my face and kept me going.

Now It's time to think about what my June mini series will be. I currently have no clue, so until tomorrow when we all find out what the next series is, take care!
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Pigeons Farm

ace
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
A great end to the macro theme. Good luck with your new theme, as it is the first of June tomorrow, maybe winter.
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise