May Series - Macro my Garden (30)

'Jade Tree'.



Well my mini series of 'Macro my Garden' finishes today. I have enjoyed the challenge, but think in future I would choose to do it around Spring time rather than Autumn. I did struggle at times, but made it through, which is the ultimate aim.



I wish to thank you all for your continued views, support, comments and favs. They have brought a smile to my face and kept me going.



Now It's time to think about what my June mini series will be. I currently have no clue, so until tomorrow when we all find out what the next series is, take care!