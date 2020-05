June Series - A Hint of Colour (01)

'Paper Daisies'



Today I have decided that my next mini series will be called 'A Hint of Colour'.



The world is so bright and beautiful and we have so many vibrant and lively colours all around us. But today I decided to convert my chosen photo into Black and White for the month of June and give it just a hint of colour.



Most of the time I will aim for the hint of colour to be very subtle, but every now and then it may be a little more pronounced.



I hope that you will enjoy this journey along with me.



Thanks for stopping by!