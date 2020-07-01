July Series - One View, Many Moments (01)

'Sunset'



I can not step outside my front door without being greeted by the valley sprawled in front of our home.



It is such a comforting thing to see such a familiar sight each day, but still it is for ever changing. Sometimes it graces us with its beauty through colour, at other times it is through it's mood.



Regardless of how the valley presents itself, I love nothing more than to sit on my verandah, looking out over its beauty, in meaningful contemplation.

