Photo 671
July Series - One View, Many Moments (01)
'Sunset'
I can not step outside my front door without being greeted by the valley sprawled in front of our home.
It is such a comforting thing to see such a familiar sight each day, but still it is for ever changing. Sometimes it graces us with its beauty through colour, at other times it is through it's mood.
Regardless of how the valley presents itself, I love nothing more than to sit on my verandah, looking out over its beauty, in meaningful contemplation.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Pigeons Farm
@kgolab
18/1/2020 - Updating my profile to add my real name - which is Keren. I live on acreage in Rural Tasmania, Australia. We have...
Tags
pfview
,
pfviews
,
pf2020
,
pfms
,
pfvalleysky
Kathy A
ace
This will be interesting to see all the different faces of your valley. This is a lovely sunset
July 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful colors peaking in, interesting cloud forming .
July 4th, 2020
