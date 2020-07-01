Previous
July Series - One View, Many Moments (01) by kgolab
July Series - One View, Many Moments (01)

'Sunset'

I can not step outside my front door without being greeted by the valley sprawled in front of our home.

It is such a comforting thing to see such a familiar sight each day, but still it is for ever changing. Sometimes it graces us with its beauty through colour, at other times it is through it's mood.

Regardless of how the valley presents itself, I love nothing more than to sit on my verandah, looking out over its beauty, in meaningful contemplation.
Kathy A ace
This will be interesting to see all the different faces of your valley. This is a lovely sunset
July 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful colors peaking in, interesting cloud forming .
July 4th, 2020  
